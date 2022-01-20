GOTW Preview: Concordia at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First place in the SAC is on the line this coming Friday when Snider hosts Concordia in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Following last Friday’s win over South Side, the Cadets sit alone atop the SAC standing with a perfect 4-0 record in league play. The Cadets are yielding just 52.2 points a game this season, second best in the SAC behind Homestead’s defensive average of 51.5.

Snider, meanwhile is the highest-scoring team in the SAC at 75.6 points a night. The Panthers beat Homestead 74-69 in last Friday’s “Game of the Week” to shake up the SAC standings, as Snider and Homestead are now both 3-1 in conference play, just behind Concordia in the conference standings.

The Panthers will be looking for some retribution on Friday, as the Cadets knocked off Snider 59-57 last year when the teams met in conference play.

