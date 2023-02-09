FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a three-way tie atop the SAC standings heading into this Friday’s slate of boys basketball games, and two of those conference leaders will go head-to-head as Homestead hosts Concordia in your “Highlight Zone” Game of the Week.

The Spartans and Cadets are tied with Wayne at 6-1 in conference play following Tuesday night’s overtime win by the Generals at Spartan Arena.

Homestead is 15-5 overall and is looking for a bounce-back performance after having lost two of their last three games. Homestead is led by a talented tandem of guards in junior Will Jamison (17.2 points per game) and senior Kyron Kaopuiki (16.1 points per game).

Concordia is 13-4 overall this season following a win over Northrop on Tuesday night. The Cadets are paced by standout junior Ajani Washington (15.1 points per game). Junior Cole Hayworth (10.7 points) and senior David Speckhard (10.6 points) both average double figures.

WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. Friday at Spartan Arena to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show.