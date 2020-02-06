GOTW Preview: Columbia City vs. Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northeast 8 champion will do battle with the Summit Athletic Conference champion on Friday night in girls sectional semifinal action as Columbia City and Homestead square off in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Eagles won their first-ever NE8 title last Friday by defeating New Haven to finish 6-1 in conference play. Amy Shearer’s team shared the NE8 crown with a 3A no. 4 Norwell team that also went 6-1 in conference.

Homestead went 9-0 in SAC action for the fifth straight year, as the Spartans have never lost a regular season SAC game. Homestead, ranked no. 4 in the state’s final regular season A.P. poll, is 23-1 on the season after beating New Haven 83-24 in the first round of sectional play at South Side High School on Tuesday night.

WANE-TV will have complete coverage of area sectional semifinal action Friday night on the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s most-watched sports show!