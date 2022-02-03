GOTW Preview: Columbia City vs. Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The NE8 champion will square off with the SAC champion on Friday night in the girls sectional finals at Columbia City faces Homestead at Huntington North in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The 4A match-up in the first of two games at Bob Straight Court on Friday, as the Eagles and Spartans square off at 6 p.m. followed by Wayne vs. Huntington North at 7:30 p.m. The semifinal winners will play each other Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the sectional title.

Columbia City enters the sectional semifinal match-up with a 20-2 overall record after besting New Haven 70-14 on Tuesday night. The Eagles finished 6-1 in NE8 play during the regular season, sharing the conference crown with Huntington North at Norwell.

Homestead enters the semifinal match-up ranked no. 1 in the state in 4A with a 21-1 record while riding a 17-game winning streak. The Spartans are led by Miss Basketball candidate Ayanna Patterson, as the UConn recruit was named a McDonald’s All-American last week.

These two teams met in the sectional semifinals last year with Homestead winning 45-33.

