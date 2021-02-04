GOTW Preview: Columbia City vs. Homestead

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Girls sectional semifinals take center stage this Friday night on the Highlight Zone and we’re heading to Columbia City’s new gymnasium for the “Game of the Week” as 4A sectional host Columbia City battles perennial power Homestead.

The Columbia City-Homestead game will tip at 6 p.m. followed by the South Side-Huntington North game at 8 p.m. The winners of Fridays game will play for the sectional title on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Homestead is coming off a 69-26 win on Tuesday signing in their opening game of sectional play against Wayne. Columbia City, meanwhile, had a first round bye.

The Spartans are 17-5 overall and went 7-2 in SAC play, finishing second in the conference standings behind Carroll. Columbia City is 13-7 overall and went 6-1 in NE8 play, with their lone conference loss coming to NE8 champion Norwell.

WANE-TV will be live at Columbia City on Friday at 6 p.m. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for the area’s no. 1 sports show!