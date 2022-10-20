FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional play kicks off on Friday for classes 4A through 1A and your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” features a NE8 vs. SAC showdown at Wayne Manor as the Wayne Generals host Columbia City at 7 p.m. in 4A sectional 19 action.

Columbia City is ranked no. 9 in 4A in the latest A.P. poll as the Eagles bested Norwell 25-24 last Friday to clinch the NE8 title.

Wayne went 2-7 during the regular season in the SAC, but played a number of competitive games and features a talented offense that boasts one of the area’s best running backs in senior Lamarion Nelson.

WANE-TV will be live from Wayne High School at 6 p.m. Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for the area’s no. 1 sports show!