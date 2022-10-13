OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – The King of the Northeast Eight will be crowned at The Courtyard on Friday, as Columbia City heads to Norwell with the conference title on the line in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Both the Eagles and the Knights are undefeated in NE8 play this year as we head into the final Friday of the regular season.

Columbia City, ranked no. 10 in this week’s 4A state poll, comes in with an overall record of 7-1 after defeating defending NE8 champ Leo 28-13 last Friday.

Norwell, ranked no. 3 in the 3A state poll, is a perfect 8-0 following last Friday’s 56-0 win at Huntington North. Norwell won last year’s match-up against the Eagles with a 23-13 road win at Columbia City.

These two teams boast two of the state’s top defenses, as Columbia City’s “D” is third-best in 4A and 13th-best in the state overall, yielding just 9.5 points a night.

Norwell is no. 1 overall in the state while allowing just 3.5 points a night.

WANE-TV will be live from Ossian on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone on Friday for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!