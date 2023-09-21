NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – First place in the Northeast Eight Conference is on the line Friday night at John Young Stadium as undefeated Columbia City heads to unbeaten New Haven in your latest Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The Eagles are the defending NE8 champs and have averaged 48.8 points a night offensive on their way to a 5-0 start to the 2023 season. That includes last week’s 49-17 win at home against DeKalb.

New Haven is also off to a 5-0 start while averaging 41.8 points a night. The Bulldogs beat Norwell 41-15 last Friday, a week after defeating Leo 42-41 in overtime in your week four “Game of the Week.”

WANE-TV will be live from New Haven at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the contest. Then tune in at 11 p.m. for complete coverage on Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show, the Highlight Zone!