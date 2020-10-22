GOTW Preview: Columbia City at East Noble

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in four week Columbia City will battle East Noble in Kendallville, but the second time around it’ll be win or go home time as the Eagles and Knights square off in your Highlight Zone week ten “Game of the Week” to open sectional play.

When the two teams met in week seven the Eagles took an early 10-0 lead, but East Noble rallied to score 27 unanswered to win 27-10.

Both team come into Friday’s game with a 6-3 overall record. East Noble as won three in a row, including a 42-0 victory against Bellmont in week nine. Columbia City has dropped three straight, including a 45-34 shootout at Norwell last Friday.

WANE-TV will be live in Kendallville on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game, then tune in at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s top-rated sports show.