GOTW Preview: Churubusco at Central Noble

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – The NECC takes center stage Friday night on the Highlight Zone as Churubusco travels to Central Noble for your “Game of the Week” in a contest that will have a huge impact on who wins the conference title.

Central Noble, who won the NECC tournament title two weeks ago, enters Friday night’s game at 5-1 in NECC play, alone at second place behind a 7-0 Westview squad. Churubusco is right behind the Cougars at 4-1 in NECC play.

The Cougars are riding a 12-game winning streak while Busco enters Friday as the highest-scoring team in the NECC by a wide margin, averaging almost 82 points a game.

The contest will feature a couple of recent record-setters. Here in 2021 Connor Essegian became Central Noble’s all-time leading scorer while Busco’s Jackson Paul became the all-time assist leader in Eagles history.

WANE-TV will be live from Albion at 6 p.m. Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show at 11!