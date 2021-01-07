GOTW Preview: Central Noble at Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – The 2021 Highlight Zone season tips off on Friday and the ladies will be taking center stage when two of the state’s best 3A teams collide at Paul Bateman Gymnasium with no. 5 Garrett hosting 12th-ranked Central Noble in your “Game of the Week.”

The game is part of a triple-header at Garrett on Friday. The boys JV game will tip at 5 p.m., followed by boys varsity basketball, then the girls game.

Garrett comes in 13-1 on the season and 6-0 in NECC play – tied for the conference lead with West Noble – following a narrow 37-35 win over a solid Fairfield team on Tuesday night.

Central Noble is 10-2 overall and 3-2 in NECC play so far this season. The Cougars are coming off a 22-point win over Wawasee on Tuesday.

WANE-TV will be live at Garrett High School at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!