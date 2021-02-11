GOTW Preview: Cathedral at Blackhawk Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It may be the best battle in the state of Indiana on Friday night – and it’ll be your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

4A no. 4 Indianapolis Cathedral (14-2) heads to 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian (17-1) for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

The Braves are coming off a 88-81 win at Snider on Tuesday night. Blackhawk trailed 16 points at half, but Caleb Furst (28 points) and Zane Burke (second triple-double in school history with 26 points/10 rebounds/10 assists) rallied the Braves to a win. Blackhawk’s only loss this is season is to Homestead, the state’s only undefeated team.

Tune in at 6 p.m. on Friday where WANE-TV will be live from Blackhawk to preview the game. Then check out The Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s most-watched sports show!