GOTW Preview: Carroll vs. Northrop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Boys sectional semifinals will canvas the area on Friday night, and perhaps no opponents are as familiar with each other as the Chargers and Bruins, as SAC foes Carroll and Northrop will battle in 4A at Charger Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Chargers and Bruins have met twice already this season, with Carroll winning both time. The first meeting came in the SAC Holiday Tournament back on December 28 with Carroll prevailing 53-32 in the second round match-up. The second time came on February 14 with Carroll winning 72-56 at Charger Fieldhouse.

Tune in Friday at 6 p.m. for a live report from Carroll High School – then tune in at 11 p.m. for the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!