WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – For the fourth season in a row Carroll and Warsaw will clash in the postseason as the defending 6A state runner-up will travel to the co-NLC champ for the 6A sectional semifinals in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Last season Carroll defeated Warsaw 34-17 in Fort Wayne in the sectional title game. In 2021 it was the Chargers over the Tigers 36-0 in the sectional title game. However, Warsaw defeated Carroll 42-35 at Fisher Field in the first round of sectional play in 2020.

Warsaw went 8-1 in the regular season overall and 6-1 in Northern Lakes Conference play, splitting the NLC title with Mishawaka. This marks the third time in the last four years that the Tigers have won at least eight games.

Carroll, who was the 6A state runner-up last season, went 7-2 over the regular season. While the Chargers and Snider both went 6-1 in SAC play to tie atop the SAC “A” Division standings, Snider won a share of the Victory Bell (split with Bishop Luers) due to its 27-24 head-to-head win over the Chargers in week five.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. to catch Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!