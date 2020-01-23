GOTW Preview: Carroll at South Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is a logjam in the SAC boys basketball standings as seven of the ten team stand either 3-1 or 2-2 in conference play – and that includes Carroll and South Side who will square off in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” on Friday night at Don Reichert Gymnasium.

With last Friday’s loss to Bishop Luers, Carroll is 3-1 in SAC regular season play after winning the SAC Holiday Tournament title.

South Side is 2-2 in SAC action following a road loss to Concordia last Friday. J.J. Foster’s team has been dealing with injuries and illness, and the Archers are hoping Jaylen Lattimore will return Friday from a high ankle sprain while standout point guard Austin Jordan remains out for the season with a knee injury he suffered against Carroll in the SAC Holiday Tournament.

WANE-TV will be live from South Side at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the area’s top-rated sports show at 11 p.m. as the Highlight Zone is scheduled to feature 20 area prep games this Friday!