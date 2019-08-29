GOTW Preview: Carroll at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll and Snider combined to shut out their week one opponents by a combined score of 93-0 last Friday night. This Friday the two programs will clash at Spuller Stadium in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Carroll bested Bishop Luers 42-0 at Dean Gorsuch Field last Friday while Snider hammered North Side 51-0 at Chambers Field.

These two met in week two last season, with Carroll scoring its biggest win of the year in a dominant 38-14 victory over the visiting Panthers. Snider bounced back to beat the Chargers 49-30 in the first round of the 6A playoffs last season.

WANE-TV will be live from Spuller Stadium on Friday night at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.