GOTW Preview: Carroll at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – SAC football fans are ready for a rematch as Carroll and Snider will square off for a second time this season following a thrilling 21-20 win by the Panthers over the Chargers in week two.

In their first meeting of the season Reece Thomas blocked an extra point with 2:26 remaining to earn the victory for Snider.

This time, the season will be on the line for both teams as Friday’s game is a sectional semifinal contest in 6A sectional 3.

WANE-TV will be live from Spuller Stadium at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show at 11 p.m. for the area’s best prep football coverage.

