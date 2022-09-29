FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s biggest hurdle in completing an undefeated regular season and winning its first outright SAC title will likely be its biggest rival in the Homestead Spartans – and that showdown at Dave S. Walters Stadium will be your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” this coming Friday in week seven.

The Chargers enter the contest with a 6-0 record following last week’s 58-6 win over South Side. Carroll has Homestead (3-3), Concordia (2-4), and Wayne (2-4) to close out the regular season schedule.

Homestead is coming off a 50-49 loss to North Side in week six. Up until last year’s 17-10 loss at Carroll, the Spartans had won seven straight against the Chargers.

WANE-TV will be live from Homestead at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone for Fort Wayne’s no.1 sports show at 11 p.m.