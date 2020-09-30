GOTW Preview: Carroll at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the three teams tied for the lead in the SAC standings will go toe-to-toe on Friday night as Homestead hosts Carroll in your week seven “Game of the Week!”

The Spartans are the reigning SAC champions and enter Friday’s match-up with a 5-1 mark. After falling in the opener to Northrop Homestead has won five in a row, including a 56-36 victory over visiting North Side last Friday. The Spartans are putting up 31.7 points a game while yielding 18.5 a night.

Carroll is also 5-1 and coming off a 66-0 win over South Side last week. The Chargers, who’s only loss is to Dwenger, are averaging an SAC-best 50.8 points a game while giving up just 19.5 points a night.

Last season Homestead bested Carroll twice – 42-15 at Dean Gorsuch Field in week six and 38-14 at Walters Stadium for the sectional title.

WANE-TV will be live at Homestead at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!