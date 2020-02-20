GOTW Preview: Carroll at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC title is coming down to the final Friday of conference play with four teams tied at 6-2 in conference play – including Homestead and Carroll who will go toe-to-toe in what is an SAC title elimination contest in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Like Snider and Bishop Luers, both Homestead and Carroll are 6-2 in conference play.

While there are a handful of scenarios regarding who could win the title, one thing is for sure – the loser of the Carroll-Homestead game is out of the picutre.

Last year Homestead won a tightly-contested game at Charger Fieldhouse 37-34 thanks to a jumper at the end from then-junior Zak Krueger.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Homestead. WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. to preview the game, then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for the area’s most-watched sports show.