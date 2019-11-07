GOTW Preview: Carroll at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll and Homestead will square off for the second time this season – this time for a sectional title – when the Chargers travel to Walters Stadium for your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

These two met back in week seven with the Spartans winning 42-15.

The Chargers are coming off a 42-31 win last Friday over perennial powerhouse Snider.

Homestead is coming off an overtime victory at Noblesville.

