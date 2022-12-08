FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday night marks the first week of SAC girls-boys doubleheaders this season on the basketball court and lots of eyes will be on the newly refurbished court at Concordia as the Cadets host Carroll for your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

After going 2-21 last year, the Chargers have already matched last season’s win total with their 2-0 start. That includes a one-point win over a talented Norwell team in the Chargers’ season opener. Jaxon Pardon is leading the way for coach Ryan Abbott’s squad, averaging 27 points a night.

Concordia is off to a 2-1 start in year five under coach Phil Brackmann. Expectations are high for this Cadets team after a 13-12 last season and a number of key returnees back, including Ajani Washington, Cole Hayworth, David Speckhard, and Avery Cook.

WANE-TV will be live from Concordia at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!