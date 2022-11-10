FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2A regional championship contest will take center stage on the Highlight Zone this coming Friday as Bluffton at Bishop Luers will be the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.

The Tigers are coming off a 42-35 victory over Eastbrook that earned the Tigers their first sectional title in 34 years. Anthony Cruz rushed for 226 yards in the win to pace Bluffton, who enters Friday’s contest with a record of 8-4.

Luers is coming of a 35-21 win at Eastside last Friday night. Coach Kyle Lindsay and the Knights enter Friday’s match-up with a record of 7-5 overall.

WANE-TV will be live Friday from Luersfield at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!