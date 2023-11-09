FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” comes in 2A as Bishop Luers will play host to Bluffton.

The Knights are coming off a 42-0 win at Manchester last week where Gio Jimenez led the way on the ground.

Bluffton bested Eastern 41-6 to win its second sectional championship in a row and the third sectional in program history. Sophomore running back Khamel Moore carried 16 times for 99 yards and a score against the Comets.

The Luers-Bluffton showdown will be a rematch of last year’s regional championship game at Luersfield that saw the Knights win 35-6.

WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. on Friday from Luersfield to preview the game. Then tune in at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!