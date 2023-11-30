NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Armstrong Arena will be the place to be Friday as reigning 2A state champion Blackhawk Christian faces off with hard-charging New Haven in your first Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” for the 2023-24 basketball season.

The Braves are led by 6-foot-8 junior Kellen Pickett, who holds scholarship offers from the University of Central Florida, Toledo, and Purdue Fort Wayne. Pickett averaged 14 points and a team-high 8 rebounds a game last year.

New Haven is coming off a 57-30 win over Northrop on Tuesday night behind 15 points from Jeremiah Cottrell. Newcomer Ajani Washington scored 31 points in New Haven’s season opener last week, a 66-64 loss on a last-second bucket to Woodlan.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday. WANE-TV will be live from Armstrong Arena at 6 p.m. to preview the game, then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!