GOTW Preview: Blackhawk Christian at New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The 25th season of basketball on the Highlight Zone will be here on Friday, and the reigning state champs versus an undefeated opponent will tip things off.

After winning the 1A state title last year, 2A no. 5 Blackhawk Christian is set to travel to 2-0 New Haven for your first “Game of the Week” of the 2019-2020 season.

The Braves opened their season on Tuesday night with a 105-59 win at North Side behind 31 points from junior Zane Burke and 29 points and 14 rebounds from junior Caleb Furst.

New Haven has beaten Woodlan and Northrop to start of the season, winning both games by double digits.

WANE will be live from Armstrong Arena on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game, then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.