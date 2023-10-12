FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers will be looking to clinch its first SAC title outright since 2011 while Homestead will be looking to build some momentum for the playoff when the Knights and Spartans square off in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” Friday at Dave S. Walters Memorial Stadium.

Luers comes in with a perfect 6-0 record in conference play. The Knights defeated South Side 36-0 last Friday to clinch at least a share of the SAC title for the second time in the last three seasons. Both Snider and Carroll, who Luers will not play this season, are 5-1 in SAC action and would clinch a share of the conference title with a win on Friday and a loss by Luers.

Homestead, meanwhile, has risen to the occasion throughout the season. That includes a 23-20 overtime victory against then-top ranked Snider in week six. The Spartans (4-2 in SAC play) sport one of the area’s most productive running backs in senior Brett Fuchs. Fuchs has racked up 1,225 yards and 14 TDs on the ground this season along with 13 receptions for 111 yards.

Tune into WANE-TV at 6 p.m. on Friday for a live preview from Walters Stadium. Then check out the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!