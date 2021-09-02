GOTW Preview: Bishop Luers at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are only three undefeated teams in the SAC heading into week three, and two of the will match up this Friday as 2A no. 1 Bishop Luers travels to 6A no. 4 Homestead in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Luers bested Carroll 38-31 in week one then followed it up with a 47-26 win against Wayne at Luersfield in week two.

Homestead trailed early but rallied to defeated Northrop 31-14 in week one then had an offensive explosion in week two with a 59-14 win over Concordia.

The Spartans have won the SAC title each of the last two years, while Bishop Luers fell by one point in the 2A state title game last fall.

WANE-TV will be live at Dave S. Walters Memorial Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. that night for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.