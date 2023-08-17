KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2023 prep football season kicks off on Friday, and Kendallville will be the place to be as NE8 power East Noble plays host to 11-time state champion Bishop Luers in this year’s first Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

East Noble is coming off a 5-6 season that saw Luke Amstutz’s squad play a number of young players. They are hoping that youth movement in 2022 pays dividends in 2023, as the Knights return the core of their squad, including senior quarterback Zander Brazel and offensive weapons David Sturdivant, Dylan Krehl, Michael Mosley, and Tyson Reinbold.

Luers advance to the 2A state semi-finals last fall while finishing with an overall record of 8-6. Coach Kyle Lindsay, back for season 11 with the Knights, will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in Kohen McKenzie, while relying on returning standouts like Mickey Daring, Gio Jimenez, and Isaac Zay.

WANE-TV will be live in Kendallville at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for the area’s no. 1 sports show!