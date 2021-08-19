GOTW Preview: Bishop Luers at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A high-powered offense. A team that went to state. And a brand new stadium.

What more could you ask for to open the 2021 season as Bishop Luers heads to Carroll for your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” on Friday!

The Knights are coming off a trip to the 2A state title game last fall, where they were edged by Western Boone 36-35. Luers returns a number of key players in 2021, including senior quarterback Carson Clark who threw for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns in the state title game.

Carroll posted a 7-3 record last season while averaging an SAC-best 46.1 points per game on offense. The Chargers are once again led by senior quarterback Jeff Becker, as the South Dakota State commit was selected to the WANE-TV Fab 15 last year.

WANE-TV will be live from Carroll’s new stadium on Friday at 6. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!