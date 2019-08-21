GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It will be a rematch of one of the best games Fort Wayne football fans saw all of last season as Bishop Dwenger travels to Wayne in your week one Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as we kick off the 2019 campaign.

The Generals and Saints met in the 4A sectional title game last fall with Dwenger edging Wayne 14-13. The Saints then went on to win the 4A state title.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne Stadium on Friday as the Highlight Zone begins its 25th season. WANE-TV will be live from Wayne H.S. at 6 p.m. that night to preview the game, then tune into The Highlight Zone at 11 p.m for Fort Wayne’s most-watched and longest-running sports show!