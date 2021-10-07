GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Year in and year out it is a game that always seems to a have an impact on the SAC title chase and this season will be no different as the Bishop Dwenger Saints at the Snider Panthers will be the week eight Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Snider is coming off a 42-12 victory over Northrop last Friday at Spuller Stadium. The Panthers sit 5-1 the season behind only Bishop Luers (7-0) and Carroll (6-1) in the SAC standings. After this Friday’s game against Dwenger the Panthers close out the regular season with Luers in week nine. The Panthers have played one less game than most schools due to South Side canceling in week four. The Panthers are averaging 34.7 points a game this season while yielding just 17.7 per night. Their lone loss came to the Chargers by a score of 29-28 in week two.

Bishop Dwenger, meanwhile, is coming off a tight 41-38 loss to Luers in the ‘Battle of the Bishops’ last Friday at Shields Field. The Saints stand 4-3 on the season and have dropped three of their last four, albeit those three games were Luers, Homestead, and Carroll. The Saints are averaging 37.0 points while giving up 26.3 points a night.

WANE-TV will be live from Spuller Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!