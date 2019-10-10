GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Snider

FORT WAYNE, (Ind.) – Two of the city’s powerhouse programs will go head-to-head on Friday night at Spuller Stadium in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Bishop Dwenger clashes with Snider in a classic SAC showdown!

Both teams are 6-1 on the season with each loss coming to Homestead.

The Saints, ranked no. 4 in this week’s 5A state poll, are coming off a 47-0 win over Bishop Luers in week seven.

The Panthers, ranked no. 6 in 6A, beat rival Northrop 48-21 last Friday night.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. on Friday here in week eight. WANE-TV will be live from Spuller Stadium at 6 p.m. with a preview. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s favorite sports show.

