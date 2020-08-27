GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at North Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In an early season contest that could have long-lasting implications as far the SAC title goes, 5A no. 4 Bishop Dwenger travels to 5A no. 8 North Side Friday night in week two for your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The Legends are coming off a fantastic performance in week one as North Side defeated Snider 47-17 at Spuller Stadium. The Legends were led by senior quarterback Duce Taylor who threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns. Receivers Ronald Collins III and Jordan Turner each went over 100 yards receiving with one touchdown apiece while Ja’suan Lambert rushed for 94 yards and a score.

Bishop Dwenger opened the season with a home win against Wayne last Friday, beating the Generals 35-12. Quarterback Brenden Lytle threw for 170 yards and 4 touchdowns while running for another score. Receiver Rocco Ciocca tallied six receptions for 127 yards and two TDs.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Chambers Field. WANE-TV will be live with head coach Mike Brevard at 6:20 p.m. to preview the game, then tune into Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show Friday at 11:10 p.m.