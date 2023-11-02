LEO, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday night at Lions Field two stellar programs will go head-to-head with a sectional title on the line, as Bishop Dwenger travels to Leo for your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Dwenger is back in 4A this season – a move that wasn’t officially announced until after the season started – as the Saints have played the last four seasons in 5A after winning the 2018 4A state title. The Saints beat DeKalb on the road last week 42-28 after besting Wayne 21-10 in their sectional opener.

The Lions are looking to win the program’s first sectional title since 2011, as Leo has lost in the sectional championship game four years running. Last week Leo’s Riley Stewart booted a last-second field goal to knock off East Noble 45-42.

WANE-TV will be live from Leo at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.