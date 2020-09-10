GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Homestead

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The last two SAC champions will go head-to-head on Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Bishop Dwenger travels to Homestead to headline week four action!

Homestead bested the Saints 17-15 at Shields Field last year on its way to the Spartans’ first-ever SAC title.

The Saints, who last won the SAC crown in 2018, head into this game with a 3-0 record. Dwenger has outscored its opponents 95-39 this season in wins over Wayne, North Side, and South Side.

Homestead enters this game with a 2-1 record. The Spartans fell to Northrop 25-21 in week one, but have bounced back nicely in wins over Concordia (7-0) and Bishop Luers (38-13).

Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Walters Stadium on Friday night. Tune in at 6 p.m. where WANE-TV will have a live preview from the game, then check back at 11:10 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s best sports show.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss