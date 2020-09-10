GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The last two SAC champions will go head-to-head on Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Bishop Dwenger travels to Homestead to headline week four action!

Homestead bested the Saints 17-15 at Shields Field last year on its way to the Spartans’ first-ever SAC title.

The Saints, who last won the SAC crown in 2018, head into this game with a 3-0 record. Dwenger has outscored its opponents 95-39 this season in wins over Wayne, North Side, and South Side.

Homestead enters this game with a 2-1 record. The Spartans fell to Northrop 25-21 in week one, but have bounced back nicely in wins over Concordia (7-0) and Bishop Luers (38-13).

Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Walters Stadium on Friday night. Tune in at 6 p.m. where WANE-TV will have a live preview from the game, then check back at 11:10 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s best sports show.