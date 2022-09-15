FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s week five of the prep football season and the SAC is taking center stage as undefeated Carroll hosts perennial powerhouse Bishop Dwenger in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Chargers are 4-0 and coming off a 38-0 victory against Northrop, making Carroll the lone undefeated team left in the SAC. Meanwhile, Bishop Dwenger bested previously unbeaten Homestead last week by a final of 14-10 at Dave Walters Stadium, improving the Saints’ record to 3-1.

Carroll enters the game ranked seventh in the state’s 6A poll while Dwenger is ranked eighth in 5A.

Carroll won last year’s match-up between these two at Shields Field by a score of 42-23, eventually helping the Chargers to win a share of the SAC title.

WANE-TV will be live from Carroll High School at 6 p.m. Friday with Carroll head coach Doug Dinan to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.