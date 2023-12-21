MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – The Hanger will be ready for take-off Friday night in Monroe as Adams Central hosts county rival Bellmont in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The Jets are coming off the first 20 win season in program history and haven’t skipped a beat this year. Adams Central comes into Friday’s match-up with a 3-0 record while averaging 70.7 points a game (eighth-most in the state overall and second among 2A programs). Head coach Aaron McClure is in his 18th season leading the Jets with 6-foot-7 senior Isaac Schultz and guard Micah McClure among the top players in the ACAC.

Bellmont is off to a 6-1 start under first-year head coach Payton Selking. Defense in the team’s calling card, as the Braves yield just 41.9 points night to lead the Northeast 8 conference. Among the team’s victories are a 62-47 win over New Haven last Friday and a 19-point win over Woodlan on November 25.

