GOTW Preview: Battle of the Bishops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Battle of the Bishops will be for more than just bragging rights on Friday, as Bishop Luers and Bishop Dwenger square off in the Highlight Zone’s “Game of the Week.”

The Knights come in ranked no. 1 in the state’s 2A poll and sit alone atop the SAC standings at a perfect 6-0.

Bishop Dwenger comes in 4-2 overall and ranked no. 8 in the 5A state poll after last week’s 45-10 victory over Concordia at Zollner Stadium.

The Saints won this match-up last season at Luersfield by a score of 43-6.

WANE-TV will be live at Shields Field on Friday at 6 to preview the game. Then tune into the area’s no. 1 sports show at 11 p.m.