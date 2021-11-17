GOTW Preview: Andrean at Eastside

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – The Eastside football team will look to put the program’s first-ever semi-state title in the trophy case on Friday when when the fourth-ranked Blazers host no. 8 Andrean at 8 p.m. in Butler.

Eastside (13-0) is coming off a 21-14 win over top-ranked Eastbrook last Friday night at regionals to bring home the program’s first regional crown.

Andrean (10-3) bested LaVille 35-8 last Friday night to capture the program’s ninth regional title.

WANE-TV will be live from Butler at 6 p.m. on Friday. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!