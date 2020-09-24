GOTW Preview: Adams Central at South Adams

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – It will be a clash of ACAC titans in your week six Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as 1A no. 2 South Adams hosts 1A no. 5 Adams Central in a battle of very familiar foes.

The two schools are separated by just six miles, and met twice last season – with each side winning once.

Last year in week six the Starfires bested the Jets 42-14 in Monroe. However, the Jets had the last laugh in the postseason, defeating South Adams 19-7 at Minnich Field for the regional title.

This time around the Starfires are in 5-0 overall and 2-0 in ACAC play. South Adams is coming off a 31-14 win over Monroe Central, who was previously ranked no. 11 in 1A. The Starfires are putting up 48.4 points a game and giving up just 8.8 points a night.

Adams Central is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in ACAC with their lone loss coming to 2A power Eastside in week two. The Jets defeated Heritage 42-6 last Friday and come in averaging 37.6 points a game while yielding 10.6 points a night.

WANE-TV will be live from Berne at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.