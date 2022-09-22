BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – The smallest classification in Indiana high school football will have the biggest stage on Friday night in Berne as 1A no. 2 Adams Central takes on 1A no. 5 South Adams in the week six Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Adams Central comes in with a perfect 5-0 record after beating Heritage 42-7 last Friday. South Adams is 4-1, with the Starfires’ only loss to Heritage by a score of 28-27 as the Patriots scored in the final 30 seconds of regulation. South Adams bested 1A no. 12 Monroe Central 35-19 last Friday at Starfire Field.

These two played twice last year, with Adams Central winning 48-7 in the regular season and 41-0 in the regional title game. South Adams won their lone match-up in 2020, besting the Jets 29-9 that year.

Tune into WANE-TV at 6 p.m. on Friday for a live preview from Berne. Then check out the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.