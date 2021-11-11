GOTW Preview: Adams Central at South Adams

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – A rivalry will be renewed at regionals on Friday as South Adams is set to host Adams Central in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The 1A regional championship match will kick-off at 7 p.m. at Starfire Field.

These two met in the regular season, with Adams Central rolling 48-7 at Minnich Field in week six.

Adams Central (11-1) is ranked no. 3 in the state’s 1A poll and is coming off a 49-3 victory at home against Triton last Friday for the sectional title. The Jets are averaging 48.0 points a game while yielding 4.9 a night.

South Adams (10-2) is ranked no. 7 in the 1A state poll. Two weeks ago they avenged a regular season loss to 1A no. 2 Monroe Central with a 6-3 victory in Berne. Last Friday they went on the road to beat Union City 41-7 to claim a sectional title. The Starfires are putting up 31.4 points night while giving up 14.2.

The last time these two met in the playoffs was the regional title game in 2019, with the Jets knocking out the Starfires by a score of 19-7.

WANE-TV will be live from Starfire Field on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.