GOTW Extended Lites & Post: Bishop Dwenger tops Wayne in opening week, 41-6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One point.

That’s all that decided the sectional final between Bishop Dwenger and Wayne last season. The Saints went on to claim the state title in Class 4A. Opening the 25th season of the Highlight Zone, Bishop Dwenger didn’t miss a beat against the Generals as they win, 41-6.

Saints quarterback Brenden Lytle finished 13-of-17 for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns. They also totalled 110 yards on the ground.

Talented Generals running back Keshaun Fields was held to 44 yards rushing on just 14 attempts.

In Week 2, Bishop Dwenger will play their first home game at the new stadium on campus against North Side. Wayne will travel to face Bishop Luers on the road.