GOTW Extended Lites and Interviews: Strong second half pushes Homestead past Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A bad half of football does not make a team.

Homestead moves to 7-0 with a strong second half performance against Carroll in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week. The Spartans win, 42-15.

Thanks to a touchdown late in the second quarter by the Chargers, Homestead led just 14-12. They outscored Carroll in the third quarter, 21-3.

Spartans senior Jake Archbold totaled four touchdowns on the night.

The Spartans take on Wayne next Friday while the Chargers travel to face Concordia Lutheran.

