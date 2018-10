GOTW Extended Lites and Interviews: Snider upsets Bishop Dwenger Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - We need more victory bell.

Reigning back-to-back SAC champs Snider keeps their conference hopes alive as they hand Bishop Dwenger their first loss of the year. The Panthers pull the upset in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 21-13.

The Saints face Northrop in the regular season final. The Panthers will take on Bishop Luers.