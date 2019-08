FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It felt like a playoff game – and this might also be a preview of one.

Snider holds to beat Carroll in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 21-20.

The Chargers scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter but missed the extra point.

Panthers quarterback Jon Barnes Jr and Chargers quarterback Jeff Becker both completed a trio of touchdown passes.

The Panthers face Concordia next week while the Chargers take on North Side.