FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams’ play is loose and potent.

Starfires quarterback James Arnold set a school-record with 471 passing yards and four touchdowns. They beat rival Adams Central in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 42-12.

South Adams is now 6-0 on the year.

The Starfires take on Jay County next Friday while the Jets take on Southern Wells.