OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle of conference champs, Norwell’s high-powered offense broke through Jay County’s stingy defense in a 71-47 win on Friday night.

Lleyton Bailey led the Knights with 17 points on Friday, hitting five triples in the win. Jake Packerr, Luke Graft and Luke McBride also finished in double figures for the Knights.

Norwell (18-3), wraps up the regular season at Concordia and at Homestead next week, while Jay County is at Muncie Central on Saturday.