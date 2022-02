FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead inched closer to an outright SAC title with a 49-35 win at Concordia on Friday.

Playing without Mr. Basketball candidate Fletcher Loyer, the Spartans relied on seniors Kyron Kaopuiki and Andrew Leeper to carry the team to victory. Kaopuiki dropped 13 points while Andrew’s brother, Grant, scored 11.

The Spartans can clinch an outright SAC title with a win over Carroll next Friday.